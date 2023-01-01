WebCatalog

Goosechase

Goosechase

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: goosechase.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Goosechase on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase brings communities to life with engaging, interactive challenges designed to support organizations. The intuitive platform makes it easy to make a repeatable, fun, and positive impact on any community. Since hatching in Canada in 2011, Goosechase has powered hundreds of thousands of global team building, training, fundraising, educational, tourist, and recreational experiences.

Website: goosechase.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Goosechase. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

OMBEA Insights

OMBEA Insights

ombea.com

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

ThoughtExchange

ThoughtExchange

thoughtexchange.com

Zuddle

Zuddle

zuddl.com

MeetingPulse

MeetingPulse

meetingpulse.net

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

ElectionBuddy

ElectionBuddy

electionbuddy.com

eBallot

eBallot

eballot.com

Vevox

Vevox

vevox.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.