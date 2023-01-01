An AI-first notebook, grounded in your own documents, designed to help you gain insights faster. NotebookLM is an experimental product designed to use the power and promise of language models paired with your existing content to gain critical insights, faster. Think of it as a virtual research assistant that can summarize facts, explain complex ideas, and brainstorm new connections — all based on the sources you select. A key difference between NotebookLM and traditional AI chatbots is that NotebookLM lets you “ground” the language model in your notes and sources. Source-grounding effectively creates a personalized AI that’s versed in the information relevant to you. Starting today, you can ground NotebookLM in specific Google Docs that you choose, and we’ll be adding additional formats soon.

Website: notebooklm.google.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to NotebookLM. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.