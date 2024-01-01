Google AI Test Kitchen

AI Test Kitchen is a place where people can experience and give feedback on some of Google's latest AI technologies. Our goal is to learn, improve, and innovate responsibly on AI together. Everything is a work in progress and meant for early feedback. In accordance with our AI Principles, we believe responsible progress doesn't happen in isolation. We must give people an opportunity to experience the technology first hand so we can learn and improve it.

Website: aitestkitchen.withgoogle.com

