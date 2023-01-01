goo blog is a simple and convenient blogging service. It is equipped with an editor and easy photo processing functions that allow even beginners to easily create articles. Compatible with PC and smartphone apps. You can save up to 3GB of blog images for free. Access analysis, affiliate marketing, and publication are also possible.

Website: blog.goo.ne.jp

