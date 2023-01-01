Goal.com
goal.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Goal.com app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The latest soccer news, live scores, results, rumours, transfers, fixtures, tables and player profiles from around the world, including World Cup.
Website: goal.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Goal.com. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.