Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates to where people, products and assets are while in motion. The Glympse predictive visibility and location intelligence technology is used by brands globally.

Website: corp.glympse.com

