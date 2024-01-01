Location intelligence plaftorm for site selection, location planning and expansion strategy. Symaps helps clients through various industries (retail, luxury, restaurants, car charging stations,...) make better location related decisions. The platform combines and extract the value of various types of location data (socio-demographics, footfall, competitive environment, private data) to identify and score best locations. Many functionalities are available : visualize network coverage, explore catchment areas, compare locations, identify white zones, target new growth areas according to a predefined set of criteria, find similar locations, benchmark with competition,... Intuitive interface and easy visualization of layers of data on the map, import and export of data. Symaps platform operates globally & is currently used in 15 countries.

Website: symaps.io

