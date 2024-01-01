Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Mytraffic

Mytraffic

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: mytraffic.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mytraffic on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Mytraffic is THE location insight platform for any physical place across Europe. We deliver the most precise data for your challenges Invest in the right locations at the right price. Promote your assets. Drive additional traffic from strategic territories. Benchmark your assets performance. Use traffic insight for more profitable decision for expansion, asset and city promotion, marketing activation, performance tracking A ready-to-use holistic view of footfall data: Our footfall data allows you to compare against anywhere in Europe thanks to a standardised methodology. All your decisions can be driven by the best data in an ever changing environment

Categories:

Productivity
Location Intelligence Software

Website: mytraffic.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mytraffic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

ArcGIS Online

ArcGIS Online

arcgis.com

Scribble Maps

Scribble Maps

scribblemaps.com

Mapbox

Mapbox

mapbox.com

IPinfo

IPinfo

ipinfo.io

Radar

Radar

radar.com

Nearmap

Nearmap

nearmap.com

Placer.ai

Placer.ai

placer.ai

CARTO

CARTO

carto.com

Smappen

Smappen

smappen.com

SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit

salesrabbit.com

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

You Might Also Like

ESGI

ESGI

esgisoftware.com

Shopobill

Shopobill

shopobill.com

FreightWaves

FreightWaves

freightwaves.com

Fireblocks

Fireblocks

fireblocks.com

Morning Consult

Morning Consult

morningconsult.com

SubscriptionFlow

SubscriptionFlow

subscriptionflow.com

Planted

Planted

planted.green

DeHashed

DeHashed

dehashed.com

Deezer for Creators

Deezer for Creators

creators.deezer.com

Center.ai

Center.ai

center.ai

Kinesis Money

Kinesis Money

kms.kinesis.money

digitGaps

digitGaps

digitgaps.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.