Mytraffic is THE location insight platform for any physical place across Europe. We deliver the most precise data for your challenges Invest in the right locations at the right price. Promote your assets. Drive additional traffic from strategic territories. Benchmark your assets performance. Use traffic insight for more profitable decision for expansion, asset and city promotion, marketing activation, performance tracking A ready-to-use holistic view of footfall data: Our footfall data allows you to compare against anywhere in Europe thanks to a standardised methodology. All your decisions can be driven by the best data in an ever changing environment

Website: mytraffic.io

