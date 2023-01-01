Been studying, but still can’t speak your target language? A five-year-old child has spoken nearly a million sentences. This repetition, not textbooks or grammar exercises, is what leads to natural speech. Glossika sorts natural languages by structure and difficulty, delivering memory, pronunciation and fluency skills to language learners between any two languages.

Website: ai.glossika.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Glossika. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.