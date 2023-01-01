WebCatalogWebCatalog
Givelify

Givelify

givelify.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Givelify app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Givelify is the leading platform for Nonprofits and Churches to collect donations online, through dynamic websites and the best rated mobile app.

Website: givelify.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Givelify. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Aplos

Aplos

aplos.com

Txt2Give

Txt2Give

dashboard.txt2give.co

ImpactFactors

ImpactFactors

impactfactors.net

Imagine Mobile Church

Imagine Mobile Church

imaginemobilechurch.com

Tapatalk

Tapatalk

tapatalk.com

Asoriba

Asoriba

app.asoriba.com

Anedot

Anedot

anedot.com

Pushpay

Pushpay

pushpay.com

Quantibly

Quantibly

app.quantibly.com

OneCause

OneCause

my.bidpal.net

Church Base

Church Base

manage.churchbase.com

Ycode

Ycode

ycode.com