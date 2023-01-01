Givelify
givelify.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Givelify app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Givelify is the leading platform for Nonprofits and Churches to collect donations online, through dynamic websites and the best rated mobile app.
Website: givelify.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Givelify. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.