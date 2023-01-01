GitHub Web Editor

The web-based editor introduces a new, lightweight editing experience that runs entirely in your browser. With the web editor, you can navigate files and source code repositories from GitHub, and make and commit code changes. You can open any repository, fork, or pull request in the editor. The web-based editor is available to everyone for free on GitHub.com. The web-based editor provides many of the benefits of Visual Studio Code, such as search, syntax highlighting, and a source control view. You can also use Settings Sync to share your own Visual Studio Code settings with the editor. For more information, see the Settings Sync guide in the Visual Studio Code documentation. The web editor runs entirely in your browser’s sandbox. It doesn’t clone the repository, but instead loads your code by invoking the services' APIs directly from your browser. Your work is saved in the browser’s local storage until you commit it. You can commit your changes to persist any new work. Because there is no associated compute, you won’t be able to build and run your code or use the integrated terminal. Only a subset of extensions that can run in the web will appear in the Extensions panel and can be installed. Likewise, support for certain programming languages may be more limited in the web.

Website: github.dev

