GIPHY
giphy.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the GIPHY app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Giphy, styled as GIPHY, is an American online database and search engine that allows users to search for and share short looping videos with no sound, that resemble animated GIF files. On 15 May 2020, Giphy was acquired by Facebook for a reported $400 million.
Website: giphy.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to GIPHY. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.