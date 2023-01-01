Gilt
gilt.com
Gilt is an online shopping and lifestyle website based in the United States, launched in 2007 At one time valued at over $1 billion on paper, the company was eventually sold to Hudson's Bay Company for approximately $250 million, far lower than the total obtained from its investors.
