GameStop is an American video game, consumer electronics and gaming merchandise retailer. The company is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, United States, a suburb of Dallas, and operated 5,509 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe as of February 1, 2020. The company's retail stores primarily operate under the GameStop, EB Games, ThinkGeek and Micromania-Zing brands.In addition to retail stores, GameStop also owns Game Informer, a video game magazine.GameStop has been the subject of criticism over the years in response to several of its policies. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the company was criticized for their stores remaining open to customers, a decision that was later reversed the following month in response to the negative feedback.

