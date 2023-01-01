See the live buy now prices of all players, check their in game stats and see the chemistry style boosts Build your squads and check the price using the Squad Builder View SBC solututions Track objectives Try to pack the best players with the pack opener Can you get a 190 squad using the Draft simulator? Scope your opponent and view the competitive leaderboards

Website: futwiz.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to FUTWIZ. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.