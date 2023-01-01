WebCatalog
Furoo

Furoo

app.furoo.be

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Furoo on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

User-friendly and affordable software made by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs! Want to manage everything easily and clearly in one powerful tool? Which can! Great for you and your accountant!

Website: furoo.be

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Furoo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Solar Monkey

Solar Monkey

app.solarmonkey.nl

Buddee

Buddee

app.buddee.nl

Yuki

Yuki

yukiworks.nl

Basispoort

Basispoort

basispoort.nl

Somtoday

Somtoday

inloggen.somtoday.nl

KerkBeamer

KerkBeamer

app.kerkbeamer.nl

Datumprikker

Datumprikker

datumprikker.nl

MoneyMonk

MoneyMonk

app.moneymonk.nl

Magister

Magister

accounts.magister.net

2Solar

2Solar

app.2solar.nl

Flexmail

Flexmail

app.flexmail.eu

Vinted Nederland

Vinted Nederland

vinted.nl

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy