Fraxion

Website: fraxion.biz

Trusted by mid-sized companies worldwide, Fraxion's user-friendly solution drives procurement efficiency and proactive spend management. Automate purchasing, expense and AP processes, ensuring accountability and adherence to approved budgets and policies throughout your procurement process to reduce operational costs. Effortlessly track, manage, and analyze spending for informed decision-making, complete spend visibility, and auditability. Fraxion's comprehensive procure-to-pay suite features: -Purchase requisitions & custom approvals -Budget & policy control -Purchase order automation -Receiving, invoice matching & invoice approvals -AI-powered AP automation -Spend analytics, community insights & reporting -PunchOut & PunchIn -Internal Catalogs -Expense management -Mobile app -ERP / Accounting system integrations Empower your team to spend responsibly, wherever they are with Fraxion.
Categories:
Business
Expense Management Software

