Introducing FormulaGenerator Easily generate excel formulas, VBA automations, and even SQL queries using our free AI toolkit powered by fine-tuned GPT models. We help you debug your formulas and code too! A one-stop solution to your spreadsheet problems, available as a Web App and a Google Sheets Extension.

Website: formulagenerator.app

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Formula Generator. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.