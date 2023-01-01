Font Awesome
fontawesome.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Font Awesome app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The world’s most popular and easiest to use icon set just got an upgrade. More icons. More styles. More Options.
Website: fontawesome.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Font Awesome. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.