Flow application: helps you book hotel rooms and coworking spaces super economically, with hourly rates. Usage time is really flexible - from 1 hour to half a day. Book by the hour, check in anytime, save up to 75% compared to regular prices.

Website: flowtheroom.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Flow Vietnam. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.