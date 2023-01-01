Fliggy is a comprehensive travel and travel service platform owned by Alibaba. Fliggy integrates the resources of thousands of air ticket agents, airlines, travel agencies, travel agents, directly signed hotels, inn sellers, etc. to provide tourists with special air tickets, hotel reservations, inn inquiries, domestic and foreign vacation information, ticket purchases, and visas. Agency, information search, purchase and after-sales service for travel cards, car rentals, cruises and other travel products. Alipay is used to guarantee the entire transaction, which is safe, reliable and guaranteed.

Website: fliggy.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 飞猪. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.