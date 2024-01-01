Universal search for all your apps. Findr is an AI-powered search assistant that helps you search across all your apps, at once. With Findr, you can: 1. Cut down time spent on searching for information. 2. Stop asking for links and documents - improve team collaboration and productivity. 3. Gather references about a topic from a single view with centralized data search

Categories :

Website: usefindr.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Findr. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.