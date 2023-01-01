WebCatalog
Finary

Finary

finary.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Finary on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Finary is the online community for investors excited to discuss stocks with friends, discover new communities, and make trades on the market, all in one place.

Website: finary.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Finary. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

getquin

getquin

app.getquin.com

FinancialJuice

FinancialJuice

financialjuice.com

Rate Your Music

Rate Your Music

rateyourmusic.com

Ello

Ello

ello.co

We Don't Have Time

We Don't Have Time

app.wedonthavetime.org

Dividend.watch

Dividend.watch

dividend.watch

Impeccable Stock Software

Impeccable Stock Software

app.theimpeccablestocksoftware.com

LOVOO

LOVOO

lovoo.com

Stockbit

Stockbit

stockbit.com

Klas

Klas

app.tryklas.com

The Old Reader

The Old Reader

theoldreader.com

TrendSpider

TrendSpider

charts.trendspider.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy