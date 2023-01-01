Figma is a vector graphics editor and prototyping tool which is primarily web-based, with additional offline features enabled by desktop applications for macOS and Windows. The Figma Mirror companion apps for Android and iOS allow viewing Figma prototypes on mobile devices. The feature set of Figma focuses on use in user interface and user experience design, with an emphasis on real-time collaboration.

Website: figma.com

