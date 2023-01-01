WebCatalog
Feeder

Feeder

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Use Web App

Website: feeder.co

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Feeder on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Feeder is the news manager that tracks any online source you choose and bundles it into an easy-to-digest reading experience.

Website: feeder.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Feeder. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

News Minimalist

News Minimalist

newsminimalist.com

The StoryGraph

The StoryGraph

thestorygraph.com

Lezhin Comics

Lezhin Comics

lezhinus.com

myON

myON

myon.com

Pablo by Buffer

Pablo by Buffer

buffer.com

Tenorshare AI

Tenorshare AI

ai.tenorshare.com

Bookmark Ninja

Bookmark Ninja

bookmarkninja.com

GQueues

GQueues

gqueues.com

JioNews

JioNews

jionews.com

Strum Machine

Strum Machine

strummachine.com

Glose

Glose

glose.com

RadioNewsAI

RadioNewsAI

radionewsai.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy