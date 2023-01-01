Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Fastdic on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

fastdic, online dictionary and translator of English to Farsi and Farsi to English fast dictionary with voice pronunciation and Android - iPhone - iPad software

Website: fastdic.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fastdic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.