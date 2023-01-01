Fandom, also known as Wikia (especially before October 2016), is a wiki hosting service and domain operated by Fandom, Inc. (formerly known as Wikia, Inc.), a for-profit Delaware company founded in October 2004 by Jimmy Wales and Angela Beesley. As of 2018, it is headed by Perkins Miller as CEO. Fandom uses MediaWiki, the open-source wiki software used by Wikipedia. Fandom, Inc. derives its income from advertising and sold content, publishing most user-provided text under copyleft licenses. The company also runs the associated Fandom editorial project, offering pop-culture and gaming news.Most Fandom wikis are hosted under the domain fandom.com, but some, especially those that focus on subjects other than media franchises, are hosted under wikia.org.

Website: fandom.com

