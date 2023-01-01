WebCatalog
eZee

eZee

ezeeabsolute.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for eZee on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

✓ Simplify operations ✓ Enhance bookings ✓Drive more revenue with eZee's #1 hotel management system. Our cloud hotel PMS lets you take control of your operations on-the-go through the PMS app. Take your free trial now!

Website: ezeeabsolute.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to eZee. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Nobeds

Nobeds

nobeds.app

ThinkReservations

ThinkReservations

manage.thinkreservations.com

Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds

hotels.cloudbeds.com

TripCase

TripCase

tripcase.com

Sematext

Sematext

apps.sematext.com

Mews

Mews

app.mews.com

Gladly

Gladly

connect.gladly.com

StaffBridge

StaffBridge

secure.staffbridge.com

BriteBiz

BriteBiz

app.britebiz.com

Accompa

Accompa

web.accompa.com

Pocket HRMS

Pocket HRMS

pockethrms.com

HoneyBook

HoneyBook

honeybook.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy