Frax
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Frax on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: fraxmath.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Frax. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Programming Hero
web.programming-hero.com
CS First
csfirst.withgoogle.com
Trailhead
trailhead.salesforce.com
SmarterGerman
smartergerman.com
Github Education
education.github.com
EdApp
edapp.com
Remind
remind.com
Memrise
memrise.com
Dreaming Spanish
dreamingspanish.com
Nagwa
nagwa.com
Enki
enki.com
TryHackMe
tryhackme.com