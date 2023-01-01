WebCatalog

Create the WOW factor to boost your sales with 3D visualization and personalization of your products within your own browser whether on desktop or mobile. The ability to rotate the product and zoom in on it to get a “feel” for the textures, details, and quality, will increase customer engagement significantly. Expivi links seamlessly as a plugin on most platforms, such as Shopify, Magento, SAP, Lightspeed and WooCommerce. You can also link Expivi with your ERP software. Extend it with WebAR: Expivi offers a seamless and intuitive augmented reality experience for your customers. With a single click, your customers can view the customized product on their mobile devices. No extra plugins or work needed, because it’s already within Expivi’s platform! Your customers scan their surroundings, place the product in it and can view the product instantly.

