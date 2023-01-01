Evoliz enables real-time online management throughout the year and generates company accounting. On the other hand, you can not edit a tax book or balance sheet. To do this, you will transfer the data or give access to Evoliz to your accountant, so that the latter can retrieve all the journals described with the supporting documents.

Website: evoliz.com

