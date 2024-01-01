Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Everleagues on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Everleagues is a communication and collaboration platform. Its unique blend of native features and enterprise grade security delivers a seamless in-office and client services experience that increases productivity, collaboration, client satisfaction and profitability. Chat, voice, video, file transfer, e-sign and more productivity tools are in one virtual workspace of your own firm, powered by Everleagues.

