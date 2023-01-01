Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Eventee on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Thanks to the intuitive and beautiful interface of both mobile and web app, our customers are capable of reaching over 70% user base per event. Eventee features enable you to efficiently manage your event, increase attendee engagement, and improve the overall event experience. Features included: Event scheduling, Live questions&polls, Live streaming, Workshop bookings, Newsfeed, Networking, Partner showcase, Custom integrations, Custom branding, Event analytics, and more. Start your free trial at https://eventee.co!

Categories :

Website: eventee.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Eventee. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.