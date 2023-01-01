Eventee
Website: eventee.co
Thanks to the intuitive and beautiful interface of both mobile and web app, our customers are capable of reaching over 70% user base per event. Eventee features enable you to efficiently manage your event, increase attendee engagement, and improve the overall event experience. Features included: Event scheduling, Live questions&polls, Live streaming, Workshop bookings, Newsfeed, Networking, Partner showcase, Custom integrations, Custom branding, Event analytics, and more. Start your free trial at https://eventee.co!
