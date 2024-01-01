Essembi is the software innovation hub that helps software companies accelerate their innovation cycle to become a leader in their market. In today’s fast-paced software world, the pressure to build great software is higher than ever. The speed of your software innovation cycle plays a pivotal role in your success. The successful industry leaders are often those with the fastest software innovation cycle - rapidly collecting valuable feedback, making informed decisions on new product features and delivering high-quality product updates faster than their competitors. Essembi helps software teams speed up their software innovation cycle by delivering the functionality to manage the cycle in one system. When your product management, development, customer support, sales and marketing teams seamlessly collaborate on a single platform, everyone wins - your customers get features faster, your product grows faster and your business scales faster.

Website: essembi.com

