Endtest
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: endtest.io
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Endtest on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Building, maintaining, and executing tests can be complex and time consuming. The Endtest low-code platform allows anyone on your team to build high coverage tests for web and mobile apps without advanced QA engineering experience.
Categories:
Website: endtest.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Endtest. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.