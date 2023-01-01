A fast, ChatGPT-like assistant for your mac. Personalized to you — and your work. Your personal, intelligent AI — always one second away! Embra can pull in contextual data from Chrome and other apps to speed up and unlock creativity across Q&A, brainstorming, writing, reading, and coding.

Website: embra.app

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Embra. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.