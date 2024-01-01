Refact.ai

Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Categories:
Software Development
AI Code Generation Software

