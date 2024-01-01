EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ user-generated content with their websites. The types of content EmbedSocial collects include customer photos, reviews, stories or entire posts shared on social media or through our native tools.

Categories :

Website: embedsocial.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to EmbedStories. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.