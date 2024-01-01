Effitrac

Effitrac

Website: effitrac.com

Empowering SME's with innovative and creative IT solutions and overcoming traditional growth barriers of SME's with the state of art tools Effitrac has been engineered to aid the businesses to stay ahead of the competition and to reinvent the way they work. Effitrac is currently offering 27+ modules across financial accounting, sales, purchase, hr, payroll, CRM, project management, process & discrete manufacturing for various industries having happy customers in four countries (India, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & China) Call us now to understand how Effitrac has enabled SME's with new ways to deal with the business tasks from anywhere anytime. Effitrac offers both SaaS & Standalone solutions to its customers with multilingual support.
Categories:
Business
ERP Systems

