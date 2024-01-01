Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Education Next on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Education Next is a journal of opinion and research about education policy. Education Next is a scholarly journal committed to careful examination of evidence relating to school reform, published by the Education Next Institute and the Harvard Program on Education Policy and Governance at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Website: educationnext.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Education Next. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.