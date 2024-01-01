Editorify

The biggest reason why online reviews are important to businesses is that ultimately they increase sales by giving consumers the information they need to make the decision to purchase a product and create FOMO to increase social proof. Editorify is a must-have app for store owners who are running their business on Shopify, Wix & WooCommerce and would like to maximize their conversion rate. It helps you to easily collect and import authentic reviews from multiple wholesalers into your store to boost customers' trust, maximize engagement, build social proof and get more sales.
Categories:
Business
Review Management Software

