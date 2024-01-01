EDICOM

EDICOM, international leader in EDI and ELECTRONIC INVOICING, designs platforms for the transmission and integration of data between businesses, always following strict criteria of professionalism, transparency, and effectiveness. EDICOM has the capacity to preserve the legal conditions of documents and files archived with assurances of authenticity and integrity over time. EDICOM is the first company certified by the Ministry of Energy, Tourism and Digital Agenda to offer a long-term electronic archiving service under the eIDAS certification for the entire European Union. EDICOM markets and provides services in ASP-SaaS (Application Service Provider) mode, a model that enables businesses to outsource the complex and costly technological and human resources needed to roll out and manage an EDI solution. This business model is enabled from the EDICOM B2B Cloud Platform, a powerful technological infrastructure with its own developed software, permanently upgraded hardware and customized communication systems and management services.
Categories:
Business
ERP Systems

