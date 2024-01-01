EconomyNext

EconomyNext is an economic, financial and political news service with a primary focus on Sri Lanka. It provides independent news, analysis and comment on business, economic and policy in Sri Lanka and the world. It is published by Echelon Media (Pvt) Ltd, the publisher of Echelon magazine in Colombo. Our reporting is forward looking and grounded in a strong classical liberal foundation embracing values of justice, rule of law, individual freedom, free trade, free enterprise, property rights and sound money.

