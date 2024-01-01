WebCatalog

eCairn

eCairn

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: ecairn.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for eCairn on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "tribes of affluent people"​ on Twitter, blogs and LinkedIn and profile prospects -examples: key employees at a Unicorn, Entrepreneurs communities in the Bay area, Celebrities in specific locations, Board/Trustees/Key people in non-profits, Alumni of top Universities.... * Listen real time to these digital affluents, using a human assistant and algorithms. * Deliver daily insights via email and a mobile app that Financial Advisors can use to learn about the prospects and develop the relations. * Measure the social networking effort.

Categories:

Business
Other Social Media Software

Website: ecairn.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to eCairn. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Pictory

Pictory

pictory.ai

vidIQ

vidIQ

vidiq.com

Minea

Minea

app.minea.com

Ripl

Ripl

ripl.com

Predis

Predis

predis.ai

Bio Link

Bio Link

bio.link

Submagic

Submagic

submagic.co

Smash Balloon

Smash Balloon

smashballoon.com

Blog2Social

Blog2Social

blog2social.com

HeyLink.me

HeyLink.me

heylink.me

Inflact

Inflact

inflact.com

Collabstr

Collabstr

collabstr.com

You Might Also Like

KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

ktvu.com

ToucanTech

ToucanTech

toucantech.com

East Bay Times

East Bay Times

eastbaytimes.com

Wealthbox

Wealthbox

wealthbox.com

Checkli

Checkli

checkli.com

RelPro

RelPro

relpro.com

SocialOomph

SocialOomph

socialoomph.com

ABC7 News

ABC7 News

abc7news.com

ElectionBuddy

ElectionBuddy

electionbuddy.com

Tastebuds

Tastebuds

tastebuds.fm

Altruist

Altruist

altruist.com

PeekYou

PeekYou

peekyou.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.