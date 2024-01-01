eCairn
Website: ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "tribes of affluent people" on Twitter, blogs and LinkedIn and profile prospects -examples: key employees at a Unicorn, Entrepreneurs communities in the Bay area, Celebrities in specific locations, Board/Trustees/Key people in non-profits, Alumni of top Universities.... * Listen real time to these digital affluents, using a human assistant and algorithms. * Deliver daily insights via email and a mobile app that Financial Advisors can use to learn about the prospects and develop the relations. * Measure the social networking effort.
