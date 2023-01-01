Checkli
checkli.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Checkli on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: checkli.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Checkli. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
SeaTable
cloud.seatable.io
Doculife
mydoculife.com
Japan Today
japantoday.com
Tide
web.tide.co
Metabase
metabase.com
Manage It
app.manageitapp.com
AssessFirst
app.assessfirst.com
Resource Guru
app.resourceguruapp.com
HeySpace
app.hey.space
SmartSuite
app.smartsuite.com
faicliq
app.faicliq.com
ProfilePicture.AI
profilepicture.ai