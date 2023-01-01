WebCatalog

ElectionBuddy

ElectionBuddy

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Use Web App

Website: electionbuddy.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ElectionBuddy on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

ElectionBuddy is a modern cloud-based voting and meeting platform that enables associations, unions, non-profits, religious groups, homeowner associations, universities, and K-12 schools to streamline their votes. It provides the most secure, effective and flexible way for organizations to virtually conduct votes and elections with complete confidence and transparency. ElectionBuddy has conducted over 132,000 elections with 19 million voters.

Website: electionbuddy.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ElectionBuddy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

eBallot

eBallot

eballot.com

Teachmint

Teachmint

teachmint.com

Hāpara

Hāpara

hapara.com

Tynker

Tynker

tynker.com

Classe365

Classe365

classe365.com

Neverskip for Parents

Neverskip for Parents

neverskip.com

Securly

Securly

securly.com

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com

Kiddom

Kiddom

kiddom.co

Shareholder Vote Exchange

Shareholder Vote Exchange

svegroup.com

Closegap

Closegap

closegap.org

Lexia PowerUp Literacy

Lexia PowerUp Literacy

lexialearning.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy