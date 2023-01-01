Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ElectionBuddy on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

ElectionBuddy is a modern cloud-based voting and meeting platform that enables associations, unions, non-profits, religious groups, homeowner associations, universities, and K-12 schools to streamline their votes. It provides the most secure, effective and flexible way for organizations to virtually conduct votes and elections with complete confidence and transparency. ElectionBuddy has conducted over 132,000 elections with 19 million voters.

Website: electionbuddy.com

