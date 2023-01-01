ElectionBuddy
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Website: electionbuddy.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ElectionBuddy on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
ElectionBuddy is a modern cloud-based voting and meeting platform that enables associations, unions, non-profits, religious groups, homeowner associations, universities, and K-12 schools to streamline their votes. It provides the most secure, effective and flexible way for organizations to virtually conduct votes and elections with complete confidence and transparency. ElectionBuddy has conducted over 132,000 elections with 19 million voters.
Website: electionbuddy.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ElectionBuddy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.