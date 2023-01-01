Tynker
tynker.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Tynker app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Tynker is the world’s leading K-12 creative coding platform, enabling students of all ages to learn to code at home, school, and on the go. Tynker’s highly successful coding curriculum has been used by one in three U.S. K-8 schools, 100,000 schools globally, and over 60 million kids across 150 countries.
Website: tynker.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tynker. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.