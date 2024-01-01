eBook Chessvision

Chessvision.ai eBook Reader is an innovative tool that utilizes Artificial Intelligence to enhance the functionality of chess eBooks. This interactive eBook reader allows users to take their chess study to the next level by making their chess books interactive. It supports popular formats such as PDF, EPUB, and DJVU. Using this tool is simple yet powerful. Users can open any PDF, EPUB, or DJVU chess book and let the reader process it. Once processing is complete, users can double-click on any chess diagram to open it for analysis. The eBook is processed only once, meaning that subsequent openings are ready to use without any additional processing required. Unlike other platforms, Chessvision.ai does not manually enhance chess eBooks and sell them at premium prices. Instead, it uses Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence to make any existing chess book interactive. This approach allows users to access the full power of their chess eBooks without having to purchase new versions.Users have praised the Chessvision.ai eBook Reader for its effectiveness in studying chess books. With features like position scanning, adding comments, searching positions from online databases, and analyzing with the engine, this tool caters to players of all levels who are interested in studying and improving their chess skills. The reader has been described as a game-changer in the chess tools world. This award-winning app, which won the Best Chess Startup 2020 Award at the Chesstech2020 Conference, offers both a free trial option as well as membership plans. The reader was developed by Pawel Kacprzak, the founder of chessvision.ai, who has a track record of creating innovative tools for the chess community.

Website: chessvision.ai

