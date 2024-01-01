Ebby.co is an AI-enabled transcription software designed to convert both audio and video into text. With over 100 recognized languages and dialects, the tool is capable of automatically generating captions for videos. Ebby.co ensures privacy and security in its operations, enabling confidential transcriptions. Equipped with a user-friendly online editor, the platform allows users to review, edit and customize their transcriptions as needed. Transcripts can be exported in various formats including Word, PDF, CSV, VTT, and SRT. The tool also offers collaborative features, allowing shareability of transcripts either as read-only or with editing permissions for team collaboration. Furthermore, Ebby.co provides automatic speaker labelling and it supports a wide range of audio and video file formats (mp3, mp4, wav, m4a, mov, 3gp, avi, aac, wma, wmv, etc.), converting them into text. The platform has been positively reviewed for its rapid processing, high-quality transcriptions and transparent pricing. It is particularly suitable for transcribing interviews, podcasts, meetings and phone calls.

Website: ebby.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Ebby.co. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.