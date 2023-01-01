WebCatalogWebCatalog
DuoCards

DuoCards

app.duocards.com

Language flashcard app. Enjoy learning from videos, movies or articles. Learn a language using flashcards. Learn by watching videos in your target language.

Website: duocards.com

